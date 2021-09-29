A socio-political organization, the Mandate Eyes has called on the Commissioner of police in Akwa Ibom state to arrest Chief Nkpkubre Nkpubre, a former managing director of Niger Dock and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress over alleged libelous comments credited to him about the proposed Ibom Deep Seaport Project.

Director of Public and Strategic Communications for the Mandate Eyes Dr. Uwemedimoh Umanah made this known yesterday while addressing journalists.

According to him, it will be recalled that in December last year, the Federal Executive Council granted full approvals to a Deep Seaport project in Akwa Ibom State to be located Unyenge, Mbo local government area of the state. This was achieved through the personality asset, dogged and sacrificial commitment invested into the process by Mr. Udom Emmanuel, who on the inception of his stewardship as Governor of Akwa Ibom enunciated industrialization as a cardinal point of his administration.

“Following this historic approval that put an end to the decades of agitations and struggles for a deep seaport by successive administrations in the state, Chief Nkpubre Nkpubre and his gang of tribal warmongers in their atavistic nature have resorted to impugning the reputation of the Governor and his family through libelous, malicious and inflammatory comments and publications on the social media, electronic media and in the pages of newspapers. This is in contravention of Section 373 of the Criminal Code which rebukes injuring the reputation of any person by exposing him to hatred, contempt, or ridicule, or likely to damage any person in his profession or trade by injury to his reputation. It is also an action that can stir a needless crisis by pitching the Oro people in a duel against the Ibibio’s, the owners of the Governor.

“Chief Nkpubre did not end his tirade of attacks at the state chief executive but extended it to the Governor’s late father and other members of the first family. This, again, is antithetical to the same section of the criminal code which captures further that “ It is immaterial whether, at the time of the publication of the defamatory matter, the person concerning whom such matter is published is living or dead.

“The totality of these could resurrect painful memories of the dead and creating a dysfunctional psychological effect on the Governor and his family. It reveals further, the psychopathic and narcissistic nature of Nkpubre, who cares more about his ego, but less about others.

“ We in the Mandate Eyes, hereby call for the arrest of Chief Nkpubre, before the security infractions further divide the state and or snowball into open hostilities in a state that is reputed as one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

“The arrest and interrogation of Chief Nkpubre will put paid to some of the questions raised here, and ultimately halt the escalation of the ill-conceived and hate-induced campaign of calumny against the person of the Governor and the institution he represents. It will serve as a deterrent to many of Nkpubre’s recruits and lieutenants who have found a new venture in instituting venoms against other sections of the Akwa Ibom State public”.