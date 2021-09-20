It is a fantastic estate – Isolo LCDA chair declares

It is often said that for any state to enjoy meaningful development as well as thrive, the governed have a major role to play. It is based on this premise that Green Field Estate in Ago, Okota in Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos, have taken giant steps in financing the interlocking of at least 19 roads and donating vehicles amongst other equipment to the police.

The Estate which came into existence in 2005, prides itself as a progressive partner of the LCDA in ensuring all within its boundary enjoys basic amenities, not necessarily waiting for the government to step in.

Said to also house several captains of industry, business moguls, and high ranking civil and public servants who have caved a niche in their respective professions, the estate recently added another feather to its cap, as it hosted its first Leadership and Gala Night to celebrate the outstanding and exceptional performance of some occupants and pioneer members, who have bettered the society.

The event which was celebrated amidst glitz and glamour, honoured five individuals -Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) John Ogonnaya, Sir Nnanna Nwakanma Achiugo, Prince Nixon Ndubuisi Okwara, Late Chief Monday Onyebuchi Imo and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ladi Tarpaya.

In his address, Chairman of the estate Chief Monday Akunna, expressed tremendous joy saying the decision to recognize the awardees was to challenge them for greater works and motivate others to be outstanding.

“ The fundamental essence of this event is to unite us in the estate and further strengthen the restored peace amongst us. Thus, it is are for anyone to code-name this event a peace and unity gala night.

“The awardees have been carefully selected to be celebrated this special at due to their contribution to the estate and beyond the gates of the estate. Your roles and achievements which already align with my goal and vision for the estate will help to create and give a solid facelift, value and recognition to our estate.”

Speaking on the personalities of the awardees, Akunna said: “First, I would want to say a big congratulations to all the awardees, for outstanding performances in their various leadership and professional roles. AIG John Amadi is at the top level in the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police, he is still humble and contributes to the development of the estate, he pays his dues without being reminded. He contributes immeasurably to the security of the estate and of course to the nation at large. He is a man of discipline and honour, he deserves our recognition.

“Chief Achiugo, who is the immediate past chairman of the estate in particular terms started the green field infrastructural development revolution. A man who built men and has so many followership. Prince Okwara, who I will refer to as the lion of the tribe of green field estate, inherited an estate at a time when the thought in the minds of most landlords was how not to loose their land to grabbers and LSDPC. He focused more on this and today we all live in peace without fear of losing our properties. The win he championed over LSDPCis one strong case in point.

“Late Chief IMO was a visionary leader who saw the need to start organising landlords in a once swampy, bushy and almost formless environment. He gave our estate the name Green Field Estate. He saw the vision that the inhabitants of the estate will one day live in a green, serene, secured and comfortable estate.

“Tarpaya, a CSP and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ago Police Station, needs no introduction. Her achievements are loud. Loved by those who want sanity, order and peaceful environment, hated by those who want to take laws into their hands and behave as they wish. Madam DPO is tough, disciplined, focused, upright and can be strict. As tough as she is, she does not tolerate any of her one harassing any innocent citizen.”

The event also had the LCDA Chairman, Honourable Babatunde Olasoju, in attendance.

Olasoju in his remark, said Green Field Estate had become a model for other in the LCDA and the state in general. “It feels great because greenfield is about the pioneer of good things in my local government area. They have done several projects and about 19 roads have been interlocked by the estate, fantastic estate.

“The lesson to be drawn from this is that everybody should not just wait for the government, we can do our part and the government contribute her path and that is the only way forward.”

One of the award recipient, Tarpaya, in her speech, called for more cooperation from residents within the Okota Police jurisdiction.

She noted that crime prevention was the business of every peace loving citizen, hence the need to collaborate with the police by giving useful information.

She said: “I appreciate Green Field Estate, because when I became the DPO in 2019, I met friendship particularly from the estate, you have been very supportive. The Inspector General of Police have said it is better to prevent that investigate, so we are proactive and her to serve all. What matters to me is that crime is reduced to the minimum.

”In areas where we fail, do not hesitate to tell us where to make amends because we are humans and above all, be a law abiding citizen.” She said.