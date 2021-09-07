THE Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Co-Chairmen of NIREC, the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Olasupo Olakunle, yesterday called for the prosecution of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria.This came as President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the recent attacks, describing the loss of lives, livelihoods and properties perpetrated by criminals as inhumane.

They spoke yesterday at an interactive session with stakeholders in Jos, Plateau State, at Government House, aimed at seeking lasting solutions to the insecurity in the state.

Governors that also attended the event were Abubakar Bello of Niger State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Fayemi, who commiserated with Governor Simon Lalong over the recent attacks, urged him not to be distracted in the pursuit of peace and mutual understanding among groups in the state.

He called for justice to victims of the evil acts to serve as deterrent to others, saying, “the path of peace is justice, and the path of justice is equity and inclusion.”

Speaking, the Sultan called for mutual understanding and religious tolerance amongst the two major religions in Nigeria, saying: ”No religion preaches violence, anyone that does it is going straight to hell.”

He noted that some religious leaders used their platforms to make inciting comments to their followers and urged them to desist from such act, adding that perpetrators of attacks should be publicly prosecuted.

Similarly, the CAN President called for quick dispensation of justice, and also charged security agencies to step up their efforts in the discharge of their duties .

He urged the government to improve on its surveillance and intelligence gathering technology approaches to enable it to track criminals and their hideouts.

Olakunle also appealed to the government to take care of the plight of victims of the attack, and called for concerted efforts to address the security situation in the state.

Speaking, President Buhari called for sustainable dialogue to achieve sustainable peace in Plateau, following recent attacks in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the president said to attain peace,” the strategy must be inclusive, diverse and transparent and sustained.”

He stressed the importance of the critical role of traditional, religious and community leaders in galvanising peace, and commended Governor Lalong for establishing the inter-religious council in the state.

The President said the objective of the meeting was to lay the foundation for the execution of dialogue to facilitate ethno religious tolerance, justice, strengthen confidence of the people and to end the cycle of violence in the state through collaborations.

According to him, at the end of the interactive forum, it was expected that substantial assurance would be realised to restore peace and dispense justice.

“Assurance that government remains determined to continue to protect all peaceful law abiding citizens and their communities. Assurance that the government is determined to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance through dialogue and engagement.

“Assurance and determination of the government to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said .

He condoled with Governor Lalong and the people of Plateau over the recent attacks, describing the loss of lives, livelihoods and properties perpetrated by criminals as inhumane.

In his remarks, Governor Lalong at the end of a closed door session, thanked president Buhari and governors for their support, saying he would deal with religious leaders who made hate speeches.

He said peace was critical for rapid development in the state, while calling on religious leaders and the people of the state to intensify prayers for the restoration of sustainable peace in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria