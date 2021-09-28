.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governors Mai Mala Buni with his Borno state counterparts, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno and Umar Fintiri of Adamawa state who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Seth Crowther, on Tuesday in Abuja met with the World Bank Country Director Mr Shubham Chaudri and other stakeholders.

The meeting according to the Director-General Media and Press Affairs to Governor Buni, Mamman Mohammed in a statement said, centred on the implementation of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Projects (MCRP) in the North-Eastern states.

Governor Buni according to Mohammed “urged the Bank, to speed up completion of MCRP projects in the state including the Gujba-Mutai Road.”

He cautioned that delay in releasing funds for the projects will only attract inflation because of the decline in foreign Exchange.

The participants observed that “the programme had lost 15 months out of its implementation time frame and need to hasten up to recover the lost time.”

Mr Chaudri assured to deliver the worries and concerns of the MCRP implementing states to the World Bank headquarters.

The Yobe state Commissioner for Finance Alh. Musa Mustapha, Chief of Staff Alh. Abdullahi Yusuf Gashua and Yobe State MCRP Coordinator Alh. Musa Idi Jidawa also attended the meeting.