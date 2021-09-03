By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state weekend flagged off the recommencement of the payment of the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, to benefiting 58,966 rural women in nine Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Flagging off the event at the LGEA Primary School Daudu in Guma LGA, the Governor who was represented by the Focal Person, National Social Investments Programme, Dr. Terris Damsa reiterated that the Conditional Cash Transfer was one of the four programmes under the National Social Investments Programmes, NSIP.

He said “what it does is that it gives N5,000 cash every month to rural women, to the very poor and vulnerable households.

“There is a different process of identifying these households. And after they have been identified, they get a Cash Transfer of N5,000 every month.

“But the practice has usually been to combine two months and give them N10,000. These payments have not been made in Benue state since June 2020. In order words the last Cash Transfer Payments to rural women under the National Cash Transfer Programme was done in Benue state in June 2020.

“So what is happening today is a recommencement of that payment. And the good news is that they are paying for six circles. So what is happening today is that they are paying for July, August, September, October, November and December. Those six months come to N30,000. Each of those women received that amount representing six months or six circles.

“And after today the team will come again to pay for another three circle and again so that they can cover the backlog because they are in arrears for 12 months.

“So far, in the entirety of Benue state we have 58,966 women who are benefiting from the intervention.

“Presently we are in nine Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state including Vandeikya, Konshisha and Ushongo in Benue North East senatorial discretions; Guma, Buruku and Gwer West in Benue North West and then Ado, Ogbadibo and Oju in Benue South district.

“For the purpose of clarity in Guma today there are four payment points in Daudu, Gbajimba, Agasha and Antso. And once they are done they will go to the next LGA until they cover the entire nine LGAs.

“So for emphasis, this is a continuous process, by the time they are done with this, possibly before the end of this year we will be in all the 23 LGAs of the state.

“It may interest you to know that the Social Investments Programmes is a partnership between the federal and state governments. The federal government is responsible for the payment of the monies to beneficiaries on the programme while the State handles logistics regarding implementation of all the bouquet of programmes I’m the NSIP portfolio.

“Like today, it is the state government that is in charge of security. We interface with all the Local Government Chairmen to provide security cover and crowd control, transportation and others.

“So the state handles everything related to logistics while the federal government does the payments to the beneficiaries. Also the state office of the NSIP is set up by the Governor, all the staff are paid by the State Governor, the running of the office is also paid for by the state Governor.

“In fact, in the design of the programme, the Governor is the Chairman of the State Steering Committee of the National Social Investments Programmes, NSIP,” Dr. Damsa added

