Udom Emmanuel during commissioning of road

Governor Udom Emmanuel has inaugurated the Second Phase of the Nto Edino / Ekwereazu Road that comes with twin bridges to link some Obot Akara communities and also ease movement from Akwa Ibom State to Abia State.

The exercise which was part of activities to mark the 2021 Akwa Ibom State anniversary, was witnessed by the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey and other top government officials.

Speaking during the Commissioning, the Governor accompanied by other Government functionaries, said that the best way to appreciate citizens for their votes is through the construction of quality projects, investments opportunities, and peace of mind.

‘I’m not just coming back here for the bridges but to say thank you for everything you have done. Road projects and investments are better ways to say thank you.

“Once you drive into Akwa Ibom State from other parts of the country, you’ll see dividends of good governance.

” I want to assure Obot Akara people that I have also noted the other Mbiaso and Ikot Ambang roads and the bridge you’ve mentioned today, I have already directed Seyang to commence work on that other bridge and road and I am sure with his level of competence, we should come back to commission it 15 months from now.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of work done by the indigenous contractor Engr. Samuel Inyang on the Nto Edino/Ekwereazu Road.

“I knew that immediately we commissioned the first phase of this road, there would be a surge of traffic, so, I asked them to complete the twin bridge and fortify it to carry any form of load.

“Seyang , has made us so proud as an indigenous contractor, this is excellent engineering. It’s good to acquire sufficient knowledge and skills in what you set to study. I am impressed by what Engr. Samuel Inyang.

“I’m not an engineer but if you check the bridge and strength it can carry, you will understand what I’m saying,” he said.

The governor once again displayed his soft nature, when he directed immediate empowerment of an elderly man whose house overlooks the new bridges, and further mandated the Permanent Secretary to ensure the remodeling the man’s house.

Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner for Works, Prof Eno Ibanga explained that the twin bridges measure about 350meters with 1.2km pitchstone to control erosion and 4 drains, to control storm drains.

“The rain is showing that this road is well constructed. This is the only smooth road that takes people out of Akwa Ibom to the eastern part.

We are happy to be here to open this twin bridge”, he said, referring to a downpour that heralded the inauguration exercise.

Also speaking, the Senator Representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, described the Governor as a covenant keeper, while recounting the ordeals of Obot Akara people as a result of the dilapidated road network.

“I’m not going to speak much, l’m a beneficiary of this project, in 1999, I was the Deputy Governor, we could not pass this road.

“We lost so many souls here, may the Soul of the man I sent to work on this road rest in peace.

“As Deputy Governor, for 8 years, I pleaded for this road to be done, I only got N7m from my principal, Obong Attah. This is an erosion-prone area and I practically knelt to beg your predecessor for 8 years to intervene, yet he refused despite coming from this part of the state.

Engr. Ekpenyong narrated further that “in 2015, you came for the campaign and I pleaded with you to fix this road since we will support you to become Governor.

“You laid the foundation in 2016 and awarded this contract to Seyang, an indigenous contractor and today we are here for Commissiong.

“You contributed earnestly to my emergence as a Senator, I thank you so much for giving us a road, you can see the impact, this is the only route to the eastern part. We the people of Obot Akara will always stand by you. Thank you for awarding Mbiaso bridge and Ikot Ambang bridge, I pray you will complete it.

Also,Rt Hon Idongesit Ntekpere, a member Representing Obot Akara lauded Governor Emmanuel for the projects done so far in Obot Akara, assuring that his gesture will be rewarded with transparency honesty, politically and otherwise.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko eulogised Governor Emmanuel for completing the road recalling that for over 32 years, people had died on the road due to its extreme bad condition.

He also thanked the Governor for the construction of the Ikpe Mbang Eyop road and other roads in the area.

The Chairman of Obot Akara, Mrs. Agnes Cosmas Udonwenwen in her remarks thanked the Governor and assured him of their undying support towards his Completion Agenda.

“Where you go we will go. Thanks for all you have done for the people of Obot Akara.”

The Paramount Ruler of the Area, Edidem Uwa Umo Adiaka also lend his voice of commendation to the Governor, adding that the area has never been so positively affected by any previous administration.