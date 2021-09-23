To further celebrate the 34th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State’s creation, four new roads in the high profile Shelter Afrique Housing Estate of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State have been inaugurated.

The roads measuring 3.4kms include General Koko Essien Avenue, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem Avenue, David Lawrence Crescent, and Nicholas Ekarika Avenue.

Their inauguration brings the total number of internal roads constructed by the current administration in the estate, to sixteen.

Performing the inauguration, Governor Udom Emmanuel, said the projects symbolised a signature of his administration’s infrastructure drive in the estate, as done across the state.

Reiterating his position in an earlier interview on Arise TV, the governor maintained that Akwa Ibom State, at 34, has become a model of development for the nation.

Governor Emmanuel thanked God for taking the state so far and paid tributes to founding fathers and past leaders who have piloted the affairs of the state from inception and handing over diligently like a successful relay race.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their patriotism and love for the state and their support to successive administrations over the past 34 years.

He solicited more support from the people and prayed for continued advancement in the state.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga, presenting an overview of the projects, said the roads, before construction, were impassable and resulted in erosion problems in the area.

The Works Commissioner affirmed that the projects were delivered according to specifications with solid side drainages.

The event attracted goodwill messages from the House of Representatives member for Uyo federal constituency, Hon. Michael Enyong, Member representing Uyo state constituency in the House of Assembly, Mr. Anietie Ekah, the Chairman, Uyo local government area, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, The Paramount ruler of Uyo, HRM Edidem Sylvanus Okon and Chairman Uyo Capital City Development Authority, UCCDA, Prince Enobong Uwah, with colorful cultural displays by women and youths to showcase their excitement and appreciation for the government interventions.