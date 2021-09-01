Gombe State Government on Wednesday took delivery of 100,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the second phase vaccination exercise.

The state deputy governor, Dr Manessah Jatau, who announced the development, disclosed that the state received 87,360 doses of Moderna and 12,794 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Jatau, who is also the Chairman of the State COVID-19 Management Team, said the number would help to inoculate a wider reach in the second phase, adding that more vaccines would be allocated to the state in subsequent exercises.

“This exercise will continue till 2022, so there is no cause for alarm. We are ready for all to be vaccinated.

“The thing is if you take now, don’t take again, and don’t be greedy.

“For us to continue with this phase 67 vaccination points have been designated across the 11 local government areas including the state capital, to enhance access to the vaccines,” he said.

He enjoined the residents above 18 years to present themselves for vaccination, saying that those who were yet to complete their jab could take advantage of the ongoing exercise.

“Recently, there has been an upsurge or resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country and the world at large.

“The vaccination exercise is, therefore, timely when the need for the vaccine has proven to be the only way we can have safety.

“The vaccination is also the effective means of preventing the spread of the disease,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Habu Dahiru, the Commissioner for Health, said that the provision of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines would augment the shortfall in the state.

According to him, the vaccines are the same just like paracetamol having different brands, adding that they have the same potency, efficacy and performance.

“Those that have taken AstraZeneca as their first jab, can still take it as the second dose”.

Vanguard News Nigeria