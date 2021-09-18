Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gombe State, on Saturday, passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, for his style of leadership in the past two years.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting of the Gombe South Senatorial District, in Kaltungo town, Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state.

Sen. Bulus Amos (APC – Gombe South), who read the communique, said the stakeholders had expressed satisfaction with style of leadership of the governor.

According to Amos, the meeting is convened to assess the performances of the Yahaya-led administration, in line with his campaign promises to the people in the district.

Amos said, “The stakeholders from the district have pledged their loyalty to the governor ahead of the 2023 general election.

“This is in view of the fact that Gov. Yahaya has delivered on his campaign promises to our people.

“Having fully assessed, evaluated and acknowledged the unprecedented levels of development in our zone.

“The group declared its unanimous, sincere and total confidence on Gov. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.”

The stakeholders described Yahaya as “a man of fulfillment, accomplishment, integrity, honesty and selfless service to humanity.”

Amos said that the stakeholders particularly extolled the achievements of the administration in the areas of peace, security, infrastructure, social, and economic development of the district.

He said that the stakeholders also appreciated the governor for addressing the long-standing infrastructural deficits in the state.

“Gov. Yahaya has entrenched inclusive growth and development, and pursuing all-encompassing reforms in the public sector for improved service delivery.”

He appealed to members of the party to eschew acts capable of causing disunity in the party, while remaining steadfast in their commitment and loyalty to the party and government.

Also speaking, Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Nitte Amangal urged the party supporters in the zone to remain committed to the party.

Amangal said that the present administration was delivering on the promises made to the people.

On his part, Prof Ibrahim Njodi, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, urged the people of the zone to support the governor in view of the, “jinx breaking infrastructural achievements in the zone.”

Njodi said,” issues of good governance were on top priority to the present administration in line with Gov. Yahaya’s campaign promises to bring change and give value for the people’s trust in his leadership.”

Also, a former senator who represented the district, Joshua Lidani, commended the governor for his infrastructural development in the zone.

Lidani said that no government had invested huge resources in Gombe South like the present administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe South Senatorial District comprises Balanga, Billiri, Kaltungo and Shongom LGAs.

