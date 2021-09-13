Global smartphone company, Infinix, held its long-awaited Infinix Presents: See Beyond online webinar event at the Royal Observatory Greenwich in London as part of the company’s strategic commercial partnership and commitment towards the world of exploration and discovery.

At the event, Infinix unveiled its brand new ZERO X Pro smartphone that sets the stage for a whole new era of mobile phone technology. Inspired by the moon and space exploration, the event brought together an incredible panel of experts hailing from both the astronomy and technology fields, to discuss all things celestial related – from the universe to the Moon. Experts who spoke on the panel included: Dr. Emily Drabak-Maunder, an expert astronomer from the Observatory; The Tech Chap (Tom Honeyands), well-known technology key opinion leader (KOL) and Skye Chen, Head of Public Relations at Infinix

Infinix Presents: See Beyond paid homage to the world of space exploration and discovery, as Infinix, and expert panelists came together to achieve a world that empowers the younger generation, to look beyond the camera lens, and realise their ambitions.

Attendees of the event had the opportunity to gain expert advice, first-hand, from technology experts on how to get into a creative mindset and learn how the ZERO X Pro smartphones enable users to capture impeccable images of the starry moonlit sky. Dr. Emily also shared her knowledge on astronomy and the moon, how that captures people and their imaginations, and what that might mean for universe exploration now, and in the future.

“Infinix has a deep connection with space exploration and taking smartphone camera technology to new heights,” said Skye Chen. “We are excited to bring the world of astronomy and the ability to capture it with Infinix’s cutting-edge technology into the hands of the next generation so they can see beyond to a world they’ve only ever imagined. The Royal Observatory Greenwich felt like a natural fit for our support as I know their focus is to also inspire a new generation.”

Further commenting on the partnership, Dr. Emily Drabak-Maunder said, “Our mission here at Greenwich is to bring the world of astronomy closer to the general public and we are very grateful to Infinix for their generous support and commitment to increasing access to astronomy. The collaboration is a natural fit for both our organisations and delighted that together, we can give more people the opportunity to explore and experience the Moon and universe see past the limitations and explore a world we have only dream about.”

Revealing the ZERO X Pro

The Infinix Presents: See Beyond event was also the launch location of Infinix’s brand new smartphone, ZERO X Pro, part of the new ZERO X Series, which bridge the gap between smartphone cameras and professional imaging.

The ZERO X Pro includes breakthrough visual technologies such as a 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high-resolution looking shot of the Moon. Users can capture a crisp image of the moon using Infinix’s “Super Moon Mode” combined with the 108MP OIS main camera. Designed with the galaxy in mind, the Nebula Black colorway is a salute to the exploration of space and emulates the endless depth of the Milky Way galaxy.

During the event, The Tech Chap demonstrated the power of the smartphones’ “Super Moon Mode” by showcasing his experience using the ZERO X Pro’s high-performance camera technology. The audience was treated with a juxtaposition of a portrait of the moon that was shot through a telescope, and another using the ZERO X Pro smartphone.

“Technology is all about innovation and pushing boundaries, both in terms of new features and also accessibility with how affordable it is,” said The Tech Chap. “The flagship ZERO X Pro offers a great all-round experience and its impressive camera setup literally, and figuratively, shoots for the moon!”

Creating a world “beyond the horizon

With the See Beyond event and corporate partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich, Infinix continues its mission towards creating a world that allows for the next generation to explore the universe and discover the endless possibilities that are ahead of them.

The cutting-edge technology integrated into Infinix’s ZERO X Pro is just the beginning of what the brand aims to achieve in its journey towards closing the gap between smartphone technology and stunning photography. Through this device, Infinix seeks to empower today’s youth to pick up their smartphone and create something visually incredible.

The ZERO X Pro will be available in three colours: Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown. Prices will vary from region to region.