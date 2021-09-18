Olamide

African Voices Change makers, the 30-minute magazine programme sponsored by Globacom on CNN International, will showcase two entertainment superstars in this weekend’s edition.

The artistes who will be featured on the show are Nigeria’s Olamide, Baddo or Baddosneh, a singer and songwriter, and South African dancer and choreographer, Musa Motha.

They are expected to talk about their career and their journey to stardom.

READ ALSOCBN retains MPR at 11.5 %, goes after illegal FX operators

Thirty two years old Olamide Gbenga Adedeji known professionally as BaddoSneh is a Nigerian hip hop recording artiste. He was born in Bariga, Lagos, and he records in Yoruba and English languages. In 2011, Olamide released his debut studio album Rapsodi while signed to Coded Tunes. YBNL, his follow-up album, was released under his label imprint YBNL Nation. The album was supported by the singles: “First of All,” “Voice of the Street,” “Stupid Love,” and “Ilefo Illuminati.”

He released his third studio album Baddest Guy Ever Liveth which includes “Durosoke” and “Yemi My Lover” in November, 2013. Olamide became the first Nigerian to sign an endorsement deal with Cîroc on July 17, 2013. Between 2013 and 2016, he won many awards including Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Most Gifted Rap Artiste from West Africa by Channel O, Album of The Year 2014 (Baddest Guy Ever Liveth) at The Headies Awards, and Rap Act of the Year at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards in 2016.

Motha on the other hand became a recipient of the Reach For A Dream Foundation’s drive, which encourages children to use their dreams to fight life-threatening illnesses through the fulfilment of their dreams. Earlier, he had his left leg amputated below the knee 12 years ago, after suffering from osteosarcoma; a bone cancer that atatcks arms and legs and tends to occur in children and young adults.

“Reach for a Dream has done a lot for me. I’m here today, a professional dancer, because of the foundation. They gave me hope and a second chance at life,” said Motha who is inspiring people living with disability to explore different disciplines and is breaking down social prejudices as a full-time dancer.

African Voices Changemakers comes up on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30a.m with repeats on Sunday at 4.30a.m, 7.30a.m, 12.30p.m, and 7.30p.m. Another repeat comes up on Monday at 4.00a.m while a two-part, 15-minute rebroadcast holds on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45p.m.