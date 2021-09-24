By Evelyn Usman

In a bid to spread the campaign on drug abuse prevention in Nigeria, the Global Initiative on Substance Abuse, GISA has commenced training of experts on drug/substance use prevention in families.

Speaking at the five-day training held at GISA’s office, in Magodo area of Lagos, Founder/Executive Director of GISA, Dr. Martin Agwogie, stated that the place of family could never be overruled in substance use prevention initiatives.

He said, “family is the smallest unit of socialisation. Consequently, for a more meaningful and comprehensive substance use prevention interventions, family should be a primary focus.

“Today, so many things are wrong with the family setting that constitute risk for substance use. Until we begin to address these family ills, evolve a healthier foundation for children upbringing with appropriate parenting skills, we may continue to experience an increase in substance use/abuse in Nigeria.

“It is in view of this, that the training was organised to build the capacity of substance use prevention experts who will use the knowledge and skills from the training to deliver prevention interventions within the family setting”.

Topics treated included: risk factors for substance use in family, warning signs, parenting skills, family bonding for substance use prevention, the role of parents in substance use prevention, family emotional climate and self-regulation, the psychology of human development and developmental goals, global principles and best practices in substance use prevention in the family among others.

The training according to Agwogie,” is adding to other set of trainings being conducted by GISA, which include substance use prevention in the school setting, community approach to substance use prevention, and substance use prevention, management and policy in the workplace.”

Participants drawn from different parts of the country and professions , as well government and non-governmental organisations, described the training as insightful, adding that it was apt and would go a long way to early signs of drug abuse in homes and by extension make the society a safe place for all.