A 56-year-old Ghanaian, Henry Djaba, on Tuesday appeared before a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly cheating Mounthill Aviation Ltd. of 19,000 U.S Dollars.

The police, charged Djaba, who lives in Garki, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant, booked for a chartered flight with Mounthill Aviation Ltd. at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Jan. 29, 2019.

Dabo said after arranging for the flight, the defendant did not show up but agreed to pay 7,000 U.S dollars which he failed to pay.

He said the defendant, on May 20, 2020, took a chartered flight from Mounthill aviation, to run from Abuja to Malabo and back to Abuja, at the cost of 12,000 U.S dollars.

He said the defendant was to pay a total sum of 19,000 U.S dollars to the company, but which he failed to pay.

ALSO READ: Agent scams Ronaldo of whopping £250k

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Bamaiyi Adejo, in his oral bail application, prayed the court to allow his client to maintain the administrative bail granted to him at the police station.

Adejo added that a former Senator was already standing as surety for the defendant.

He said the defendant would not jump bail, adding that his ECOWAS passport was already confiscated by the police.

Magistrate Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail, in the sum of 25,000 U.S dollars, with one surety in like sum who must reside in Abuja.

Balogun ordered that the surety must also swear to an affidavit pledging to present the defendant in court on any given date.

She adjourned the case until October 14 for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria