Says Nigerians hungry, angry going through most difficult economic challenge in history

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, Tuesday lamented that Nigerians are currently going through the most difficult economic challenge in the history of the country under the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government.

The group advised the APC to quickly tackle the biting economic crunch before the 2023 general elections or forget its chances in that election because Nigerians are hungry and very angry with the party.

Convener of MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi said it was unacceptable that the present administration had allowed the value of the Naira, which is the symbol of the country, to slide to its lowest in the history of the country thereby sparking a sudden surge in the prices of goods and services and further impoverishing Nigerians.

According to him, “this is the first time our Naira would slide to close to N600 per Dollar. We all recall that when this government came in the Naira hovered around N190 and N200. And at the present exchange rate, the value of workers’ take home has depreciated beyond what anyone ever imagined.

“They promised us change and better conditions of living. But rather than improve our condition, our situation has deteriorated and we now wished to be returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, era because faired better then. But presently Nigerians are faced with the worst economic challenge ever witnessed in this country.

“The government fails to realise that it is not enough to come out every day to dish out figures of economic attainments when in real life Nigerians are dying in their numbers because of the level of poverty in the country.

“We do not need economists to tell us that today as we speak the prices of goods and services are out of the reach of ordinary Nigerians. The poverty level in Nigeria is killing. Our currency is losing its value every day and you think Nigerians are happy.

“Truth be told, the ruling party must act fast to address this biting economic crunch before the fast-approaching 2023 general elections because Nigerians are not happy with what is going on in the country and if the APC fails in their responsibility to get us out of this, they should forget the 2023 elections because nobody will give its vote to a party that has plunged Nigeria into this unimaginable poverty level.”

