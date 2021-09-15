By Dapo Akinrefon

Yoruba Diaspora Group, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, yesterday, faulted the statement credited to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Yoruba nation agitators are not different from Boko Haram.

The YOV said Gbajabiamila’s remarks are evidence that the speaker has lost touch with the realities of the present situation in the country.

YOV, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Omoladun Orolugbagbe, said: “The statement was a testimony of where he was coming from. Having being in the Green Chambers as a lawmaker for a period of four terms consecutively, and reaching the highest position of a speaker of the lower Chambers, it speaks volumes of Gbajabiamila’s failures and that of his political allies who have deliberately put Nigeria to its abyss.

“He surely has his eyes in the presidency in 2023 that is why he is always doing the bid of his political masters.

“Yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari sought another $4bn loan, the lawmakers under Gbaja, as a Speaker, had approved loan sought by President Buhari up to the tune of about 45bn dollars without a single idea or thought of the backlog of loans and the amount involved in servicing these loans. This is ridiculous, however, it is the duty of the lawmakers to check the excesses of the executive, especially, when it has to do with the future of the country.

“Yoruba nation agitators are law-abiding people, and they carry out their activities with precautions and moderation, so it is purely an understatement for a lawyer and lawmaker to describe the law-abiding people of our race spreading across the world as terrorists just because of his political ambition.

“But saying IPOB and Yoruba nation agitators are not different from Boko Haram is nothing but blackmail and complete misjudgment. He is a politician without political ideology and beliefs. And Gbajabiamila should note that Yoruba will always remember him for this, either now or in the future.”