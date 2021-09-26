.

It was all pomp and pageantry as the President General of Ovwian Community Chief Frank Muwhen was conferred with a chieftaincy title, “Eruphia” by the Ovie of Udu Kingdom HRM Emmanuel Bethel Delekpe, Owhorhu 1 in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, in recognition of his sterling and unquantifiable contributions, as a reputable philanthropist, to the development of humanity.

The event which brought together eminent sons and daughters of Delta State, politicians, clergy and revered traditional institutions, took place at the palace of the Ovie of Udu Kingdom.

Thanking the Ovie and Chief in Council for the honour, Frank Muwhen noted that he has a good and cordial relationship with the palace and the people of the community, adding that he was elated for the rare honour. He also stated that the honour would motivate him more in his drive to see a better Udu Kingdom

Those in attendance include Hon (Chief) Peter O. Uviejitobor,

Hon (Chief) Jite Brown, Hon (Chief) Henry Afure Sakpra,

Chief Gordons OKomite,Chief Okporoko,

Chief Wilson Ejeben,

Comr Elvis Kporoh,

Deacon Raymond Edijala, Hon (Chief) Josephine Oduaran, Ughievwen Traditional Council of Chiefs led by Chief Eric Sargin, Chief Barr Joshua Muwhen, Chief Ejiro Eshegbe,,

Chief Emoubor Gbagi,

Barr B.M Jamaho, Tripple Chief Freeborn Ayoma, among other

