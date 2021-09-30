…seeks to transform food systems

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A non-governmental organization, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, GAIN, and Wandieville have developed a platform to promote sustainable food systems in Nigeria and Africa.

The platform tagged: “Nutrition Conversations Africa, NCAfrica” was created as an advocacy platform aimed at illuminating African nutritional challenges and opportunities, transformative ideas and game-changing solutions through continuous conversations, call to action, advocacy support and engagement to curb malnutrition in Africa.

Recall that the platform was launched on 13 July 2021. Speaking during the second edition of the NCAfrica, held virtually, Country Director GAIN Nigeria, Dr. Michael Ojo, opined that Nigeria must invest heavily in improving nutrition.

“We cannot afford to face one way but ensure building the capacity and resilience of our food systems that must deliver not just human health but planetary health as well as equity and Justice. I’m happy with what GAIN has played in this process.

“GAIN as an organization took a decision five years ago to focus our energy on transforming food systems so that they deliver nutritional food in the required quantities and affordable prices to ensure that those who are malnourished have access to diets. We know that unhealthy diets are the root of all forms of malnutrition,” Ojo said.

He lamented the growing resort of malnourished children, stating that unhealthy diets is a major cause for malnutrition and accounts for many deaths and disabilities.

He said: “In Nigeria, unhealthy diets are the drivers of six of the top ten causes of disabilities and deaths in our population.

“We’ve been largely blinded in regards to how our food systems work from national to sub-national level and even community levels. We saw and have been reminded of this flawed system that hunger has continued to rise in Nigeria with the most recent data classifying 44% Nigerians to severe food insecurity. That is roughly 90 million people.

“We are reminded that over a third of our children are stunted and less than 10% of Nigerians can afford a healthy diet that provides all of the recommended food groups including fresh fruits and vegetables.”

In addition, to support the implementation in national food systems transformation pathways, Dr. Ojo said that a minimum of 250 million will be invested in the next five years. “We’ve done all the talking it’s time for the doing. The change should be made by us and not for us,” he stressed.

Earlier, in her welcome speech, CEO Wandieville, Wandie Kazeem, said “Wandieville in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has put together the Nutrition Conversations Africa.

“For the past year, there has been concerted effort from different stakeholders, national and global, to drive action and secure commitments culminating in the UN Food Systems Summit. Now that the historic summit has now been held, what does it all mean to secure Africa’s nutrition? This will unpack the possibilities and pathways created by the Summit, and how they would contribute to a nutrition secure Africa.”

However, a panel session was held on the outcomes from the 2021 United Nations food systems summit, with the theme: “What it means for Africa’s Nutrition Stability”, saw panelists to be Ms Diva Dessai, Influencing and Advocacy Manager GAIN Mozambique, Mr Obey Nkya, Senior Advisor, Food Systems Transformation, GAIN Tanzania.

Others were, Ms Aster Zewdie, Senior Policy Advisor Ethiopia, Ms Joyce Akpata, Head of Policy and Advocacy, GAIN Nigeria, Mr Charles Opiyo, Policy and Influencing Manager, GAIN Kenya.

The panelists said more could be done in rallying African governments in promoting food nutrition.

They noted that it provides opportunities for business stakeholders and small business holders to have a quota to contribute towards providing sustainable and resilient food systems that would meet the 2030 Sustainable and Development Goals (SDGs).