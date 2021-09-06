..as fuel scarcity, price hike hits South East

By Chinedu Adonu

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Enugu Depot Unit, has appealed to South East governors to urgently wade into the lingering crisis between oil dealers and the Imo State government.

The crisis was as a result of demolition of an oil dealer’s key facility by the previous administration in Imo State.

The loggerhead was said to snowballed into solidarity strikes by various arms of IPMAN, especially tanker drivers, PTDA, who banned lifting of products meant for the entire Enugu depot unit covering Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and adjoining States of Imo, Abia, Benue, Kogi and Cross River.

Chairman of the group, Chinedu Anyaso, in a statement issued in Enugu and entitled, “A Passionate Appeal”, noted that apart from untold discomfort and economic hardship on citizens that the worsening fuel scarcity and price hike could also embarrass Mr President during his proposed visit to the zone.

He however, said the group considered it necessary to cry out for urgent intervention, urging the governors to “consider the interest of our people and the economic implications” of prolonged fuel scarcity in the zone and its environs.

Recall that fuel scarcity hits Enugu State on Friday last week as pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has risen from N163 to between N200 and N230 per litre.

Our Correspondent observed that most fuel stations within the capital city are already under lock and key as they have run out of products, a situation that Anyaso believed would keep worsening by the day except swift actions were taken to resolve the crisis.

The statement read, in part: “We wish to use this medium to appeal the Governors of South Eastern extraction to intervene in the lingering crises between one of our members in Imo State, PTD-NUPENG and Imo State Government which has led to our members in Imo State and PTD-NUPENG withdrawing their services.

“This crises has resulted in PTD stopping supply of Petroleum products to South Eastern States and our members in Imo State withdrawing their services.

“This has adversely affected supply to our members thereby causing scarcity.

“Please consider the interest of our people and the economic implication, we are appealing for your immediate intervention.”