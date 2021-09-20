FTX Africa takes cryptocurrency campaign to Enugu

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, FTX Derivates Cryptocurrency Exchange, a global leader in the crypto space organised an educational seminar in the city of Enugu for crypto enthusiasts and newbies.

Recently, the brand has been receiving accolades from its Nigerian users, for having its interests at heart in the development of cutting-edge features and embarking on this gesture in order to support crypto education in Africa.

At the event, various technology experts took on key topics like Defi, Technical analysis and the future of blockchain technology.

According to the Business Development Manager for FTX in Africa, Adebayo Juwon, “In line with the growing trend of crypto adoption across Africa, FTX Africa is fully dedicated to educating Africans on blockchain technology and crypto trading.

“Following the success of #FTXAsaba and now #FTXEnugu, we are positive that we’re on the right path in educating Africans about the opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain. At FTX, we’re are strong believers in crypto education, hence the need for the ongoing African crypto tour.”

The FTX Africa Crypto Tour will visit several African cities and provide people with the opportunity to improve their knowledge on crypto trading while bringing industry leaders and crypto enthusiasts together to discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain. The next stop for the Tour is slated to hold in Port Harcourt, sometime in October.

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX offers innovative products including industry-first derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. They strive to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.

Vanguard News Nigeria