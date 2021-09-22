By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Rivers State capital city, Port Harcourt was heavily flooded by torrential rains Tuesday with the office of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and SPAR shopping mall among the hard-hit corporate victims.

The rains which poured for hours from dawn on the day overwhelmed the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the FRSC on Aba Road, while business on the expansive chain stores, SPARS, was disrupted as staff struggles to save wares from destruction as floodwater from submerged Azikwe Road overwhelmed the mall’s ground floor.

The flooding also submerged several cars on major roads across the city, leaving several commuters stranded just as several homes were overwhelmed with residents counting huge losses.

Respondents and victims who spoke to Vanguard blamed the development on poor drainage systems in the city just as others complained over Rivers State Government’s rapid award of ongoing road projects concentrated in the capital city and concurrently under construction as well as reclamation of water receiver bodies.

Most affected areas in the city include Station Road, Abali Motor Park, Rivers State Judiciary Complex, Ikwerre Road, Ada George, and Sunni Abacha Road.

“We beg the government to help us make way for rainwater to flow. My car went off here on a major road like Station Road, covered by water. And guess what, I’ve been called that my home too has been flooded along Ikwerre Road”, a victim simply identified as Amadi lamented.

Another resident said, “There’s been unrestrained land reclamation by the government on waterways that used to take flood water. And you know the water will always find its level. The result is what we are seeing now. The affected areas may have been prone to flooding in the past, but the experience today is unprecedented.”

