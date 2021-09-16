.

By Elizabeth Ushie

It was an atmosphere of prise and blessings as children, families’ members, relatives and friends rallied around Alhaja Mudirakat Thompson on her 70th birthday.

The event which was held in her honour had all families including Akinolus, Obanikoros, Kasunmu Ekemodes among others who graced the occasion.

Speaking to WO, children, friends, family members and relatives had so much to say about this amiable jewel and mother of three daughters.

My mum’s accommodating—Joke, first daughter Her first daughter Joke Thompson Yesufu said, “My mum deserves to be celebrated. She is accommodating, loving and hospitable and that is one of the reasons she is being celebrated. I am happy she turned seventy”.

My mum’s a special woman—-Adedoyin, second daughter

The second daughter, Adedoyin Thompson Ajibola said, “My mum is a special woman, she is hardworking and she has been through a lot for us; she is worth celebrating.

She’s a very hardworking woman, honest and highly disciplined—-Thompson, husband

Her husband, Alhaji Rauf Thompson said, “We have been married for 45 years. The marriage is blessed with three daughters. I feel satisfied, she’s a very hardworking woman, very honest and highly disciplined; she’s from a disciplined home and for almost 45 years, we hardly quarrel. She has been a civil servant so she knows her duty at home and at work”.

She is very nice and friendly—-Friend

Her friend, Mrs Ganiyat Adeayodele said, “She was my secondary school mate at Ansarudeen High school, Surulere. She is very nice and friendly, and does not discriminate”.

The celebrant is a role model, amiable and very blunt—Family member

One of the family members, Dr Kamaldeen Ekemode, is the family Secretary of the Kasunmu Ekemode family of Lagos. She is a member of Kasunmu Ekemode by the virtue of her maternal grandfather. The celebrant is a role model, amiable and very blunt.

On her part, the celebrant, Alhaja Mudirat Afolake Thompson thanked God for a fruitful life, “I am very grateful to the Almighty God for long life in good health.