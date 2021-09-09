By Juliet Ebirim

After three successful exclusive licensing releases in the second half of last year; The Cavemen’s ‘ROOTS,’ Basketmouth’s ‘Yabasi’ and Magnito’s ‘Bars & Lamba,’ Freeme Music, a new premium label services and distribution arm under Freeme Digital is set to launch their first recording artist, Ninety.



Ninety, an upcoming singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alabo Tuonims, emerges at a time when the Afrobeats genre is evolving with Late Millennials and Gen Z shifting specific themes and styles of traditional genres in music.



Ninety is keen on establishing himself as a musical mainstay from Port Harcourt to the world. Formerly known as Ninety6, Ninety identifies as an Afro-Fusion artiste, blending Pop, R&B, Dancehall and Reggae into a flawless hybrid.



His first official single, “Touch & Follow” off his debut EP, “Rare Gem,” which will be released later this year, inspires a sexy spring or summer time love affair.



“Touch & Follow” is a gentle mid-tempo production that gives a vocal account of a young lovestruck man and his object of affection which has made him obsessed.



Like every young adult male, Ninety is fully aware of the potential disaster that his feelings could bring but on the track, he affirms his willingness to risk it all for his gorgeous enchantress.



Ninety, whose voice is soft and milky, yet gravely and distressed in the way he deploys his sound delivers this perfect sensuous Afro-pop standout that is sure to make listeners confess their feelings to the ones they love.