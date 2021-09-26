FreeLance and Mike Essiet

In what will be a homecoming for the US-based singer and entertainer, FreeLance will perform at The Catch-up concert set to hold in Uyo on the 19th of November, 2021.

The event which is organized by MMAC Entertainment in conjunction with Uwi Nation and Akwa Ibom Recording Artistes Association (AIRAA) is scheduled to hold at Emerald Event Centre, General Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo.

The concert will also feature other prominent artists in the state including, dancers/choreographers and DJs.



For FreeLance, who is excited at this huge milestone that gives him an opportunity to reconnect with his homeland, entertain the youths and foster growth of arts and music in AkwaIbom, he looks forward to performing his most recent single, Catch-up produced by London.

Speaking on behalf of MMAC Entertainment, Mike Essiet said, “it has always been a dream to host a world class concert in my hometown of Uyo and FreeLance has always craved an opportunity to perform in his hometown. After the events of 2020 and success of Catch Up single, it was natural for us to make this dream a reality, because last year has brought into stark reality the fact that nothing in this world is guaranteed and a lot can change in the blink of an eye.”

Essiet noted that the concert is aimed at uniting indigenous artists with international contemporaries, in a world class event that will build an unforgettable experience for the audience and participants alike. “Music is a universal language with an unparalleled ability to reach and touch people, hence the Catch-Up Concert is a celebration of art and music in Akwa Ibom State and this will provide a rare opportunity to reachout to youths in the state.

The event is expected to host at least 2,000 music and arts lovers.