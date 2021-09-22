Business mogul and humanitarian, Franklin Chiemelu Chiekezie, has launched a foundation aimed at empowering Nigerian youths, especially those at the grassroots.

The foundation, known as Franklin Chiekezie Humanitarian Foundation, was planned in a way that will impact on children and youth globally.

Franklin who disclosed this in Lagos during a media briefing said, “I believe that giving back to the society is very essential because I was in the system before I started business. I began on the streets like most children in Nigeria, but I was fortunate to be successful in my line of business,”

Chiekezie stated that he wants people to understand that one has to remember where he came from.

“I believe that it is necessary for me to give back to the community and that is the reason I am doing this work.

“We all know the importance of education. Education is a human right and it should not be denied to any child. That is the reason I believe that many children around the world will benefit from what we are doing in my foundation, ‘Franklin Chiekezie Humanitarian Foundation.”

He said the foundation would work in partnership with other organisations, to empower the youth through providing them scholarships and developing communities.

Chiekezie said that the foundation will also generate activities which would promote the arts, culture, sports, entertainment, photography and music to stimulate the development of talents and creativity in young people in Nigeria and Africa.