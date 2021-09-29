FPL Media partners with LASAA on 2021 OOH Conference & Exhibition

Leading Out-of-Home Advertising Company FPL Media participated at the recently concluded OOH Conference and exhibition at Eko Hotel Convention Center with the theme ‘Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out-of-Home Advertisement Post Covid-19 in Lagos State’.

FPL Media collaborated with the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency to make the event a success as a sponsor and media partner.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Unknown gunmen kill Chike Akunyili, husband to ex-DG of NAFDAC, Dora Akunyili

The Event was flagged open by the Lagos State Governor who was represented by the Deputy, Dr Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat. The 2-day event was attended by the crème-de-la-crème of the advertising industry where FPL Media showcased its extensive portfolio and innovative services to the advertising industry.

Speaking with selected media houses at the 2-day event, The Managing Director FPL Media, Lanre Ashaolu disclosed that the conference affords the advertisers in the industry to have a one-on-one interaction with the registered practitioners and get first-hand information on the latest trends and innovations in the out-of-home advertising industry.

Also, since the easing of lockdown of the pandemic, there has been a lot of developments and innovations in the outdoor industry that FPL Media was keen to showcase to the industry for their evaluation, campaign planning, and evaluation purposes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.