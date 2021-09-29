FPL Media partners with LASAA on 2021 OOH Conference & Exhibition

Leading Out-of-Home Advertising Company FPL Media participated at the recently concluded OOH Conference and exhibition at Eko Hotel Convention Center with the theme ‘Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out-of-Home Advertisement Post Covid-19 in Lagos State’.

FPL Media collaborated with the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency to make the event a success as a sponsor and media partner.

The Event was flagged open by the Lagos State Governor who was represented by the Deputy, Dr Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat. The 2-day event was attended by the crème-de-la-crème of the advertising industry where FPL Media showcased its extensive portfolio and innovative services to the advertising industry.

Speaking with selected media houses at the 2-day event, The Managing Director FPL Media, Lanre Ashaolu disclosed that the conference affords the advertisers in the industry to have a one-on-one interaction with the registered practitioners and get first-hand information on the latest trends and innovations in the out-of-home advertising industry.

Also, since the easing of lockdown of the pandemic, there has been a lot of developments and innovations in the outdoor industry that FPL Media was keen to showcase to the industry for their evaluation, campaign planning, and evaluation purposes.

