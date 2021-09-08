By Esther Onyegbula & Amaizu Ifechukwu

The Foursquare Gospel Church Festac District, Amuwo-odofin Lagos recently celebrated its 26th Convocation with theme increasing greatness.

The three-day celebration kicked off with a ministers and workers conference on Friday, business meeting and graduation ceremony school of mission on Saturday and the grand finale, on Sunday.

The celebration was rounded off with licensing of ministers nine pastors, ordination of fourteen Deacons, Deaconess and six Elders by Rev. Johnson Adeyemi Noiki.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rev Yomi Oyinloye, who represented General Overseer, Rev Sam Aboyeji, said that “the convocation is a season for us to come joyfully together as churches in the District to fellowship; to deliberate, to take stock of our performance in the outline church year; a time to be impacted spiritually and a forum to chart the way forward in respect of kingdom business which God had called us to do as His people and representative on earth”.

Commending members, and workers, Aboyeji said that “I commend all our members, workers, leaders and field officers for your contributions to the expansion of the kingdom of God in your domain and on this side eternity. Your continuous, unwavering and steadfast commitment to Gospel’s cause is indeed acknowledged and highly appreciated across all board. None of you will miss your reward for service in God’s vineyard in Jesus name”.

Johnson Noiki explained that the theme increasing greatness was carefully chosen by the committee and approved by the District Council to usher us into a time of unusual greatness in the history of district. God has chosen to raise every one of us in this district to a higher realm of greatness we never experienced before now.

It is my heart desire that we shall enter into this realm where the God of increasing greatness will visit every one of us with greater favour. We could not gather like this last year for the obvious reason we all know because of the strange virus that rampaged the entire world called Covid-19, We are however grateful to God for this great opportunity to gather here today.