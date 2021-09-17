By Peter Duru – Makurdi

At least four persons were in the last 48 hours reportedly killed in a bloody rival cult clash at the Gbar-Mkar area of Gboko East in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said members of the rival cult gangs had for several months locked each other in supremacy fights in the town until Tuesday and Wednesday when they decided to hack each other to death.

According to the source, “the bloody fight which became intense last week between the dominant cult groups in the town (names withheld) started last week and several of the members were left injured.

“But it all got to a head on Tuesday evening when three persons were hacked to death and yesterday being Wednesday another young man, 21 year old Vershima Bendega also known as Ter Kwande was also gruesomely murder in front of his family home by rival gang members at Gbar-Mkar area.”

“The development, particularly in the last two days has created so much fear among residents of the town because the gang members now move from street to street in search of rivals and such attacks have led to the injury of innocent persons,” he added.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, uncle of one of the deceased, Mr. Celestine Bendega said the gang members after killing his cousin also robbed residents of the neighborhood.

He said, “yesterday, around 1am, we heard loud sounds of banging on the door, when I peeped from my room, I saw over 20 hooded boys with machetes and axes hitting somebody on the ground, and after they confirmed that the person was dead, they then moved from door by door collecting monies and handsets from residents including me.”

“When they left we all went out only to see that my younger brother, Vershima Bendega popularly known as Ter Kwande, a student of Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Gboko had been macheted to death.”

Mr. Bendega who said he did not recognize the attackers because they were hooded and it was dark, acknowledged that the manner they attacked the victim indicated that he was their targeted.

He said after the incident the Police were alerted and they mobilized to the scene and evacuated the corpse of the victim.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said, “three suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the case and the investigation is still in progress.”