As part of efforts of encouraging academic activities of pupils in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, the Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo Foundation (POOF), Thursday, distributed learning materials to six selected primary schools in the council area.

The six beneficiary schools include Oharisi Model Primary School (Special Section), Otovwodo Primary School, Ughelli North Local Government Primary School and Climax International School, all within Ughelli metropolis.

Others are Marierie Primary School and Osuovwan Primary School in Evwreni and Oghara communities respectively.

Speaking with newsmen after the distribution exercise, the Director of POOF, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo said the decision to support the pupils with the items was borne out of a desire to give back to society and encourage the pupils in their academic pursuit.

He said, “when I was growing up, I experienced challenges in my academic pursuit, so when God blessed me I decided to give back to society. Our target as a foundation is to transform lives in any way we can and this is just one of the ways we believe we can use to support life. We still have other programmes we will be unfolding soon to better our society.”

Also speaking, Secretary to the Foundation, Desmond Okpako disclosed that the foundation has a lineup of programmes for youths in the country.

He said, “after this, we have other projects Pilling up for us. We have skill acquisition we have already planned, we have the craftsmanship and many others that we are already working on and soon we are going to execute them. Our scope is not limited to Ughelli North or Delta, we can execute projects anywhere in the country, in any state and to any tribe.”

In their separate reactions, the Head Teachers of Oharisi Model Primary School, Ukrakpo Fidelis, Ughelli North Local Government Primary School, Mrs Akpovbovbo Efe and Margerie Primary School, Evwreni, Mrs Gift Ijeghede commended POOF for the items.

Also giving commendation to the foundation, Mrs Oyibo Paradise who received the foundation on behalf of the Head Teacher of Otovwodo Primary School, prayed for God’s blessings upon the foundation.

Items distributed include notebooks, pencils, biros and erasers.