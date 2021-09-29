.

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A Non-Profit making organisation, GEM Foundation on Wednesday distributed food items to orphanages in the state and vulnerable residents in celebration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s 67th birthday anniversary.

The foundation distributed 1000 food packages to Abiye orphanage, FOMWAN orphanage, Jalayemi orphanage, as well as vulnerable residents at Igbona market, Ayetoro and Isale-Osun areas of the state capital.

While addressing the children at the orphanages, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mrs Dayo Fashola urged the children to remain dedicated to their studies as a means of becoming relevant in society.

“Governor Oyetola is a silent achiever. We are here to identify with you because he loves and cares for the less privileged in society. He is passionate about the vulnerable in the community.

“I admonish you all to imbibe the culture of punctuality, excellence, integrity, love, care for others and unity among the different ethnic and religious groups in the society. I commend our partners for making this possible especially sujimoto”, she said.

Similarly, a group Osun Matter Arising describes the Governor as a man with concern for the masses welfare.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Adebayo Temitope states Oyetola is “a veritable continuity of progressive governance which the people of Osun state richly deserve”.

“Within the three years of Oyetola’s administration, Osun has witnessed tremendous development, in terms of security, infrastructure development, capital project, feeding vulnerable people, the Olaiya fly-over, regular payment of workers’ salaries to boost the state economy”.

Vanguard News Nigeria