Adamawa Senator Grace Jackson Bent bagged the prestigious CLIMA African 2021 Award alongside other prominent and eminent Nigerians.

Bent had represented Adamawa Southern Senatorial District from 2007-2011 was recognized and given the award because of her outstanding achievements and impacts on humanity.

While reading Bent’s citation describing her a political workhorse, commanding the respect and adulation of many who have known her for decades the encomium has attracted standing ovation in her honour.

“Distinguished Senator Grace is a rare political activist who openly savours the tough trust of party politics, she bowed to the pressure for contesting an elective office and took the bull by the horns, against all odds staring into her face to become the first female Senator from Adamawa state, the first female senator from the northeast geo-political zone in Nigeria and the first female Senator based on marital affiliation from Northern Nigeria, a rare feat that has never been recorded in Nigeria, despite the so-called glass ceilings against the Nigerian women.”

“She is a very practical Christian and a very strong and incurable believer in Jesus Christ as her Lord and personal Savior.” Read the citation.

The colourful which took place at the Shehu Musa Yaradua Center, Abuja full to its capacity with hundreds of her supporters around the country, especially people from Adamawa shouting “sai Googo Grace”- Meaning our big Aunty on top

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Taraba State Governor, Arch Darius Ishaku, Benue State Governor, Gabriel Ortom and Chief Raymond Dokpesi of DAAR communications, Other prominent and Eminent Nigerians were among the awardees

