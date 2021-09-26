By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The former Minister of Special Duties, in Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) has denied knowledge of his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.

Tanimu said via a text message that he is not aware that he was expelled by the party and by whom.

His text first text message read: “My expulsion from PDP by whom?”

The second text message read: “That’s interesting. I am not aware.”

A section of PDP, Saturday, placed an announcement on a certain radio house stating that the former minister alongside Mariya Umar Waziri the serving National Women Leader of PDP.

Also General Bello Sarkin Yaki a former deputy National Security Adviser and one time party’s governorship candidate in 2015 in Kebbi State were expelled.

“Tanimu was a two-time guber aspirant and active member of the party can’t be expelled from the party just like,” a source said.

He expressed surprise and added that such can never stand: “Tanimu and other elders of the party are its soul” he explained.

The spokesperson of the state PDP, Ibrahim Ummai, didn’t answer calls or reply text message sent to his line.

But a source confirmed that he as well denied knowledge of the plan, execution and the purported announcement “made by some faceless members of the party”.

