By Festus Ahon, ASABA

MOTHER of erstwhile Secretary to Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, Mama Hannah Macaulay has passed on. She died at the age of 88 at about 11am Friday morning.

Macaulay in a statement, said: “It is with utmost gratitude to God and total submission to His will that I announce the passing onto the glory of our Mother and Matriarch, Mama Hannah Macaulay.

“She transited this morning at her home, Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State at the age of 88.

“Further details will be made available by the family in due course”.

Vanguard News Nigeria