In a bid to address the recent situation with the National Currency which has seen its continuous slide against major global currencies especially the Dollar and the Pounds, frontline economic and Finance online Journal thealvinreport.com has concluded plans to host a strategic session on the issue titled ‘hemorrhaging Naira- what hope’ on 2nd of October, 2021.

The session which would be an online engagement is expected to draw key participants from different stakeholder communities to discuss extensively the crises with a view to better understanding the issue and much more importantly throw up pragmatic short to long-term solutions as we struggle to stabilize the national currency.

According to the Publisher/Editor in Chief of thealvinreport.com Mr. Joseph Edgar leading the talks would be Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi Chairman Proshare and joining him would be Mr. Segun Akanji, Jimi Ogboine of Agusto Consulting with renowned economist and public Affairs Consultant Tope Fasua.

“ The need to better dimension the immediate causative factors behind the current situation cannot be over-emphasized hence the bringing together of some of the most critical minds within our economic milieu to thoroughly dimension the situation in a bid to declutter the narrative and better educate Nigerians.

“The session which is in conjunction with frontline business and markets journal Nairametrics is expected to attract leading lights in the finance, business, and economic sectors including the public sector and regulatory community.

“The session will hold by 4 pm on the 2nd of October, 2021 and would have Ebere Agbogun Partner at Reckitt Financial Advisers as Moderator”.