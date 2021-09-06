By Olayinka Ajanlekoko

Nations are built on the contributions of leaders regarded as exemplary men and women whose dynamism , visionary and undeniable roles stimulate the founding of these nations and give their followers in various institutions the impetus to promote the continuity of their nations, pursuing the fundamental goals of the state for good socio-economic development .

The agitation for Yoruba Nation is showing great consequences on the champions of this ideology within the circular Nigerian State. Rising from the days of NADECO’s struggle for democracy , the ideology of a Yoruba Nation had become etched in the minds of the leadership of various groups championing the crystallization of this ideal .

Yet, these leaders of such agitation have resorted to fleeing when the heat turns hot, with the mindset that they become well prepared from outside the country. The exceptions remain Gani Adams , the current Are ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and leader of the militant faction of the Oduduwa People’s congress.

During the struggle for democracy , several NADECO leaders flee the country as the the brutal Abacha government crushed in on the organisation and its activities. The return to democracy heralded their return but not without the trauma of being broke and penniless in exile.

Recently , Ibrahim Salami, the Benin Republic based lawyer to the Yoruba Nation agitator , Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo announced there were strong indications that the Benin Republic will grant his client an asylum , a ruling which would be a green light regarding the costly agitation inspired by many years of self – determination championed by many Yoruba freedom fighters now scattered around the world.

Sunday Igboho Adeyemo and his wife who were arrested on Monday , July 19th, 2021 by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjehoun Airport in Cotonou, in the Republic of Benin on their way to Germany for onward repatriation back to Nigeria to face charges.

This news is particularly interesting looking back at the foundation of the Oduduwa Peoples Congress which became polarized into the ‘moderate’ Frederick Fasheun ,a medical doctor and ‘pro-democracy activist’ and the more ‘militant’ Gani-Adams factions and its members currently being hounded underground by government forces.

The OPC Constitution and Bill of Rights following its establishment which was to unity peoples of Yoruba Origin all over the world has seen a case of members now funding and backing the now evolved Yoruba Nation cause secretly.It is to this end that the long arm of the law is coming right after them .

The case of Mr Tajudeen Bakare ,an Ogboni Fraternity Chief who is also a leader in the Ilana Omo Oduduwa worldwide ,one of the organizers of the protest rally for Yoruba Nation was charged for Murder in a Lagos Magistrate Court in the death of Jumoke Oyeleke a satchet water seller killed by a stray bullet in the Ojota area of Lagos on July 3rd 2021 along with 47 others who have also gone underground after their bail was secured. A number of the arrested have gone into exile outside of the country after the incident for fear of future possible prosecution .

Also in this category is the case of Ogbeni Olaniyi Ololade who was declared wanted by the state security department for organizing and funding Yoruba Nation agitation within the ranks of the Fredrick Fasheun faction of the OPC even before the Sunday Igboho inspired protests gathered momentum across western Nigeria. His whereabouts has not been found since he fled his home in June 2019. Rumors have it that he managed to slip through security into North America.

A recent international example that can be seen clearly is that of one of the ministers within the fallen Afghanistan government who became a delivery driver in Germany after fleeing with his family after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

The problems faced by pro-democracy activists like Anthony Enahoro , Bola Ahmed Tinubu , Dele Momodu and the likes in exile can not be quantified .

Family separation , economic dependency and career hitches remain the paramount issues that affect these lots

A second thought and alternative base in the event of forceful exit should be well thought through .

It is a painful journey and we are seeing more activists abandon the cause when the reality of this situation happens .

Promoters of this self -independepence agitations must put into consideration the brutal consequences of exile which most times breaks them into abandoning the cause which threw them into exile in the first place.

A word is enough for the wise

*Olayinka Ajanlekoko is a political writer and is based in Ibadan, Nigeria.