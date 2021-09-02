For wishing Buhari dead, APC expels Caretaker Chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled its Caretaker Chairman in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu, after being caught on tape wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead.

In a viral audio clip early last month, Alhaji Adamu was said to have wished that the president had contracted the COVID-19 and consequently died.

While Adamu denied the voice in the clip, the state chapter of the party had suspended him and impanelled a committee to probe him.

However, in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the Committee has ratified the expulsion of Alhaji Adamu.

“His expulsion from the party takes immediate effect,” said Akpanudoedehe.

The decision was part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the Party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

“The CECPC received and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.

“Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu made unwholesome utterances on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Leader of the Party.

“He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

“The CECPC calls on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the party”, the statement added.

