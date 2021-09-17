With effect from September 1st, 2021, The Governing Council and Board of Directors of the Pan Africa Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (PALEDEC) excitedly appointed Focal Point International CEO, Mr. Mehmet Mesut YILDIRIM as the Host Country Director for the 6th Pan African Humanitarian Summit and Awards scheduled to hold in Istanbul, Turkey from November 25th to 28th, 2021.

In a statement released to the press, Dr. Babalola Omoniyi, Project Manager, and Executive Director of PALEDEC said that “Mehmet’s appointment is based on recommendation of his outstanding leadership qualities, persistent influence and commitment to facilitating international commerce which we find crucial to the success of this year’s edition that aims to discuss sustainable business opportunities to promote and facilitate international trade and Foreign direct investment in Africa.”

Prior to his appointment, Mehmet Mesut YILDIRIM is a legal consultant, a certified Entrepreneur Trainer, and the Founder of Focal Point International, a consultancy firm servicing more than 22 top Turkish companies doing businesses in China, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Libya, Uzbekistan and Senegal.

He is also responsible for leading several negotiations with many local companies and high-level ministries to improve trade relations and develop businesses in several African countries such as Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, Senegal. One of such developments was solving energy and water issues in some African countries by constructing wells with solar energy thereby solving the water problem in the regions without electricity.

Also, between 2019-2021, he undertook the organization of the SOLAREX fair, the first fair organization of Turkey in the Solar Energy sector, and continues to serve as the Dubai President of UTESKON Confederation and the Middle East/Africa officer of the SİİRTLER Federation.

Today, Mehmet’s company, Focal Point International continues its services with its international partners in Kuwait, Dubai and Uzbekistan with more than 8 lawyers who are well-versed in international law, 35 translators working as sworn translators in many languages, and 21 professional consultants from whom it has outsourced joint projects as a senior manager. He also serves as the CEO of EKMEKSEPETI ltd.

For participation, partnership or enquiries visit our website www.paledec.org or [email protected]