By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Federal Medical Center, FMC, in Imo state, on Wednesday, issued a 2-week ultimatum to the members of the public to claim the corpses in the FMC, mortuary after which they would commence a mass burial at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, the FMC, made this known through the Public Relations Officer, PRO, Achonu Jacinta.

Further investigation by Vanguard got that most of the bodies were allegedly the cases of persons who lost their lives during the carnage caused by the unknown gunmen attacks in the state, as well as from the clashes between the hoodlums and security operatives.

But according to FMC, “This is to inform the general public that the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, intends to conduct mass burial of the abandoned corpses in its mortuary.

“Given the above, those whose relatives are missing should visit the mortuary hospital for possible identification and collection of such corpses within two weeks.”

It should be recalled that insecurity in Imo, was worsened after the Jailbreak of Owerri Correctional Center, in April this year, and over 1800 inmates were freed by the hoodlums.

Since then, Imo has experienced uncountable attacks on Police formations across the 27 local government areas of the state, with Njaba, Orlu, Aboh Mbaise, Oru East at the top as the most affected.

Within this period, scores of Police officers were killed and residents by stray bullets especially during an open confrontation between the security operatives and hoodlums.

Vanguard News Nigeria