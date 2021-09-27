…invests over 70 million in Nigeria’s Healthcare System

As part of its social investment efforts to promote quality and affordable services in the health sector, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) renovated the dental clinics at the Faculty of Dental Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Lagos. FMN commenced the first phase of the renovation process, with four dental units with a N35 million naira funding in 2018. The second phase was the completion of an additional bay of four dental units in 2019. Plans to commence the third phase are in the works. The initiative which is also part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillars aligns with the United Nations Social Development Goals (SDGs) for good health and well-being.

The clinic has close to 100 dental resident doctors providing subsidized care to the public, especially low-income earners and remains one of the best centres for comprehensive dental care and management in Lagos. Speaking at the official unveiling and handover ceremony of the first two dental bays, Joseph Umolu, the Company Secretary and Director, Legal services, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc said:

“Our decision to renovate the Dental Clinic is primarily motivated by the desire to give back to our communities. As a socially responsible business, we are especially concerned about the health and well-being of Nigerians. We understand that poor dental health can have a profoundly, negative effect on not just our ability to eat but also on sensitive areas outside of the mouth, including the heart, and other chronic inflammation concerns.

“With the upgraded facilities, the clinic will now be better equipped as a training facility for students and continue to offer subsidized dental care for its immediate environs as well as a referral centre for the management of all manners of dental diseases in the State primarily and Nigeria at large.”

Also speaking at the event, Professor Oluranti daCosta, the Dean, Faculty of Dental Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, said:

“On behalf of the Faculty of Dental Sciences, we extend our extreme appreciation to Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. This project has made a remarkable change in our clinic and we are very excited to better serve our patients. The new dental units and improved surgical departments will also enable a more conducive environment for us to work and for patients to undergo special care. We recently have also been reaccredited having received this support from Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and we look forward to a continued collaboration with Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.”