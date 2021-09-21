Fish out criminal immigrants in Abia, Ikpeazu tasks immigration service

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service and other military and para-military formations to fish out criminal immigrants whose activities have become inimical to the state.

Ikpeazu who made the call while receiving a delegation of the Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Anthonia Opara, at Government House, Umuahia, noted that these illegal immigrants especially from Chad and the Niger Republic have continued to perpetrate criminal activities along the Lokpanta and Isuikwuato axis.

“I have received credible intelligence on the criminal activities of the gang and will share the intelligence with the Nigeria Immigration Service Command in Abia State since a good number of these criminals are not Nigerians. The victims of the criminal activities of these people include students and lecturers.”

He assured that the government will continue to support the Immigration Service in the state to continue to carry out its mandate.

The Governor congratulated Mrs Anthonia Opara, a former Comptroller of Immigrations in Abia State on her elevation to the position of Deputy Comptroller General of Immigrations and commended the Acting Comptroller General and the Minister of Interior for restoring the Abia Command of Immigration Service after the command was vandalized by unknown gunmen.

Earlier, the Deputy Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, in charge of Migration at the Headquarters of the Service, Mrs Anthonia Opara thanked the Governor for his support to the Abia Command of Service.

She noted that the State Government had rehabilitated the State Command of the Immigration Service and assured him of the continued partnership of the Nigeria Immigration Service and further urged the Governor to assist them in providing operational vehicles to enable them to carry out their operations effectively in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria