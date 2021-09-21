Kano map

By Bashir Bello

A Nigerian healthcare firm, Harris Healthcare on Monday said it has set up a scientific rehabilitation centre to address the rampant cases of abuse of codeine substances across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the firm, Hadi Al-Mustapha who stated this in a chat with newsmen in Kano, said the rehabilitation centre will help to restore the bedeviled future generation under the yoke of the abuse codeine substances.

Al-Mustapha said “with the increasing challenge of those who crossed from cure to addiction, we now have a designated first high caliber not-for-profit scientific rehabilitation centre in Jabi district in FCT Abuja.

“Part of the frontline capacity of the rehabilitation facility is that patients, who complete the routine detoxification of their system will be scientifically endowed with the body immune means that will help them reject any codeine related substance from their body system.

“The rehabilitation centre project, which is design to run for a duration of five years will help to restore the bedeviled future generation under the yoke of the abuse codeine substances.

“The center that parades first-class rehab personnel and types of equipment will be accessible to Nigerians of all calls.

“Furthermore, the healthcare firm in confronting the challenge has announce the launching of an innovative cough syrup that is rid of codeine substance into the Nigeria. The syrup is formulated in collaboration with technical solution partners drawn from with enviable history in medicine. The syrup plant designated in Idu Industrial area in FCT Abuja.

“The cough syrup has been approved by NAFDAC and it will be sold with 50 percent subsidy and our aim is to make it affordable to those who suffer from all varieties of cough ailments.

“The target behind the production is aimed at giving access to medication that cannot be abused under any guise , which most times in turn harm the productive capacity of the future generation,” The CEO, Al-Mustapha however stated.

