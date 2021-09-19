Seyi Hunter

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and CEO of Hunters Media International, Seyi Hunters, has taken a shot at the underbelly of Nollywood, bringing to light what some actresses do to get roles in the industry.

The hard-boiled, dogged actress has confirmed that some popular actresses offer sex to movie producers just to get movie roles. She accused film-makers of being notorious for sleeping with actresses before giving them movie roles.

“Film-makers like ass-licking and I’ve passed that stage of licking asses, so it’s the job I see that I do. You’ll be surprised at the rate at which ladies offer their bodies to get roles, and these are known faces! Acting isn’t paying my bills or feeding me, someone else would have given up but it’s a hobby for me, something I love and enjoy doing, so I’m not going anywhere.

ALSO READ: Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, others to feature in VNation’s new film ‘Obsession’

I already made up my mind to improve on my productions and feature in them, plus the jobs I’m getting, I’m sure I’ll be fine”, she said.

According to her, actresses sleeping with movie-makers all to secure a role is a rule in the Nigerian movie industry rather than the exception.

For her, offering sex to a movie producer to get a role is a big deal which she would never subject herself to because she has paid her dues in the movie industry, therefore she would rather retain her integrity than giving it up for peanuts.

Vanguard News Nigeria