Football’s ruling body FIFA on Friday promised “adequate actions” in response to the racist abuse, which marred England’s World Cup qualifying win in Hungary.

England players, Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted by monkey chants by home supporters during the game in Budapest, which England won 4-0.

Sterling was also pelted with cups after scoring England’s opening goal on Thursday night.

FIFA’s regulations provide for offenders to be deducted points, ordered to play behind closed doors and even expelled from competitions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on FIFA to act, and world football’s governing body has pledged to do so.

“First and foremost, FIFA strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero tolerance stance for such behaviour in football.

“FIFA will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game.

ALSO READ: Petroleum Industry Act, a milestone — PENGASSAN President

“It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.

“I urge FIFA to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good,” Johnson said

Hungary were given a two-match stadium ban by European football’s governing body UEFA in July for allegations of racist chanting and homophobic display of banners during Euro 2020 matches against France and Portugal.

However, the ban could not be extended or carried over into the World Cup qualifier against England because it is a FIFA competition.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland also condemned the “deeply depressing” racism targeted at England players.

England’s players were also booed before kick-off after they took the knee as a gesture against racism.

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria