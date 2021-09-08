FIFA cancels Musa's centurion, insists on 98, as NFF succumbs

By Tony Ubani

The Nigeria Football Federation says it has deferred to FIFA’s own record of 98 caps for Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa, following the nullification of two of the matches he played in which should have made his tally 100.

“We defer to FIFA in this regard, so Ahmed Musa has 98 caps. If he features, as expected, in the home-and-away matches against the Central African Republic in October, he will clock the tally of 100 and the celebrations will follow in full flow,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said yesterday.

FIFA said on Tuesday that Musa’s appearances in the 3-0 defeat of Togo in a friendly match in Paris in June 2017 and the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifier against Algeria in Constantine in November 2017 did not count.

The match against Togo was struck off as both Nigeria and Togo made more than the regular number of changes in the game, while the encounter in Constantine, which ended 1-1, was deleted because Nigeria fielded an ineligible player and the result was overturned, with Algeria awarded the game, even as Nigeria had already picked the World Cup ticket before the tie.

Vanguard News Nigeria