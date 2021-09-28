By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, assured that Federal Government’s water projects will attract major investments in power, agriculture and other sectors.

Adamu stated this at the just concluded 2021 Kaduna State Economic and Investment Summit, ‘KADINVEST’, with theme ‘Towards Sustainable Knowledge-based Economy’ while speaking on his Ministry’s determination and continued support with projects and programmes geared towards adding value to lives of people in the , and also help to achieve developmental initiative of the El’Rufai-led administration.

He also spoke on his Ministry’s understanding on cooperation and collaboration with the Kaduna State Government, pointing out at a masterplan being put together to develop the tourism potential of Gurara Dam into a full fledged tourist resort of international standard targeted at promoting domestic tourism and a huge tourism economy around the state which is intended to be wholly private sector driven.

According to the Minister the Itisi Dam project is ongoing as engineering designs have been concluded, which six major companies have expressed interests to construct the dam along with 40MW hydropower stations on Build, Operate and Transfer, BOT, basis.

He also made it known that on the part of Kaduna State Government, is to finance the water supply and irrigation components of the project based on the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, reached between his Ministry and the Kaduna State Government, assuring that appointment of a Transaction Adviser who will prepare the outline Business Case for the project is in progress.

He said: “As an old Kaduna resident I can attest to the series of Summits that have added so much value to Kaduna State, particularly in the provision of social and economic infrastructure, as well as urban renewal, and inflow of huge investments in agriculture, mining, commerce and industry.”

While commending the State Government, the Minister also made it known that the State has keyed into the Federal Government’s flaship rural water supply programme, Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, PEWASH, which will guarantee 100 percent access to water supply for rural communities in four selected Local Governments Areas of the State in a bid to attain Sustainable Development Goals 6 for Water and Sanitation.

He pointed out that this programme is currently on course in 48 LGA’s in 11States and will be extended to five additional States in 2021 as they meet the prerequisites.

In what the Ministry is doing in the State, according to the Minister the 30MW Gurara Hydropower Station was concessioned in 2020, while operation will take-off as soon as the Mando-Kudenda transmission line by Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, is completed, all of which will provide additional power to the Kudenda Industrial Area of the State.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also boosted the Zaria Water Supply Project with construction of Galma Dam, while work is in progress in the construction of irrigation infrastructure downstream of the dam aimed at boosting dry season farming in the catchment areas.

However, he (Adam) stated that flood control measures are currently being undertaken on a critical section of River Kaduna a little downstream of Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

He also called on investors at the Summit to take advantage of opportunities in the nation’s water sector.

Vanguard News Nigeria