By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has described the Federal Government’s warning to political and religious leaders to stop spewing incendiary rhetoric capable of setting the country ablaze as a step in the right direction.

JNI Secretary-General Dr Kahlid Aliyu, who said this in an interview with Vanguard on Wednesday, described as unfortunate the fact that some leaders who ought to ensure peace and harmony in the country were culpable in the efforts to destabilise it.

He said, “It is painful, disheartening and unhealthy for some of our leaders to the people seeking to set the country ablaze with their rhetorics.

“Religious and ethnic differences are not sufficient grounds to seek to ignite a fire in the country. Elsewhere, the situation among Nigerians is not so divisive.

“But at home, we tend to make unguarded remarks about our country because the law is not usually allowed to take its course against those responsible or such negative comments.

“The Federal Government’s warning is a clarion call for introspection and dialogue among religious and political leaders, especially when and where grievances exist.”

