In its avowed determination to continue to harness youth potentials for improved socio-economic growth and development in the country, the Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KONGA to empower the Nigerian youth through the exploration of Information Communication Technology (ICT) with a view to building their capacity towards self-reliance and employability.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare at the signing ceremony in his office at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, reiterated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration is fully determined to lifting the lives of teeming Nigerian youth through various initiatives such as e-commerce as well as small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

He noted that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies of States, is expected to provoke the thinking of various governments towards harnessing youth potentials to checkmate unemployment, youth restiveness and other social vices, adding that it is further in line with this, that his Ministry entered into partnership with KONGA, a leading world e-commerce industry, not only in Nigeria but the continent of Africa, to ensure the upliftment of the lives of its youth.

According to him, ”no Nation solves unemployment without leading on entrepreneurship; this MoU will open another window through which our youth can explore for more sustainability”.

The Minister explained that “the agreement will strengthen and support Federal Government’s deliberate policies of engaging the youth through various initiatives towards providing solution to the burden of youth unemployment and placing them in the path of entrepreneurship.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Nebeolisa Anako, thanked KONGA for synergising and identifying with the Ministry.

He assured that the Ministry will continue to provide an enabling environment for the full implementation of the various policies and programmes of government in line with the policy thrust of the present Administration.

Also speaking, President of the KONGA Group, Mr. Leo Stan Eke, said the MOU is expected to change the narrative by providing the youth with a platform to take a bold step for self-development.

He assured that a minimum of 500, 000 youth will benefit from the programme.

“They will be trained in Digital Technology, with the long term aim of wealth creation through E-Commerce system “, Mr. Eke added.