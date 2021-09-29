.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Federal Housing Authority, FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on Wednesday, paid an unscheduled visit to Owerri, the headquarters of South-East Zone with a promise to rehabilitate authority’s housing estates in the zone and nation-wide.

Accompanying him to the visit was the Deputy General Manager Partnership and Zonal Coordination, Engr. A I Nduka.

They were received by the Zonal Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs Ugo Uyom.

The visit provided the MD with the opportunity to visit all the five estates in Owerri, for first-hand information.

Addressing officials, Senator Ashafa, explained the visit was part of a familiarisation tour of all the authority’s estates in the country in fulfilment of the promise on the assumption of office.

He said he chose an unscheduled visit, to enable him to have an on the spot assessment of the housing infrastructure in Owerri and other places.

According to Ashafa: “I believe in seeing things for myself, rather than relying on mere periodic reports.

“I believe solutions to issues on the ground are usually through engagements, which create room for a better understanding among parties.”

He cited Festac Town Lagos as a test case where stakeholders engagement is used to amicably resolve most of the challenges.

Ashafa, therefore, promised the management’s intervention in their challenges, which they identified as periodic flooding.

He assured the residents of benefiting from the positive changes promised by President Muhammadu Buhari and charged them to live up to their statutory obligations, and the need for confidence-building between the Residents Association and Federal Housing Authority.

At the Egbeada Estates, the MD also pledged management’s intervention in fixing their infrastructure and urged them to live up to their statutory responsibilities.

Ashafa was also at the Lower Irete estate, being constructed under the Site Services, currently under Verification.

At the Graceland Estate, Irete, a partnership with Messers Tangent, was received by members of the Residents Association, who described the visit as the first by any FHA Chief Executive.

The tour was concluded with the inspection of the Owerri Zonal Office, where the MD pledged to look into the provision of working tools and adequate manpower, which were reported as the MD and his team were also received by the Resident’s Association, led by the Vice-Chairman Prof. Lemchi Jones.

Earlier, at Arugo Estate, the Residents Association told the MD they were aware of their statutory expectations and pledged their readiness to partner with the authority to deliver on them.

Vanguard News Nigeria