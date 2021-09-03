.

The Federal Government on Friday resumed its social support of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to poor and indigent households in Imo.

Reports have it that the CCT is managed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development led by the Minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq.

NAN further reports that the payment resumed at Aboh Mbaise and Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Areas of the state following a backlog of payment for about 12 months.

The Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) in Imo, Princess Christina Ude, explained that the exercise was aimed at reducing poverty in the state and the country at large.

“What is going on here today is a recommencement of the conditional cash transfer. We stopped last year so there is a backlog.

“It’s usually N5,000, but today we are paying them N20,000 for four months out of 12 months backlog.

“The figure of beneficiaries usually comes up at the end of the day because some don’t show up for their payment, so at the end, we can then say this is the total number of people paid,” she explained.

She added that, “We are targeting the 27 local government areas but right now, we are just doing a mop-up of the nine LGAs that took place before we came into office.”

Ude, who doubles as the Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on SDG and Humanitarian Services, expressed hope that by end of November, more people would have benefitted across the state.

She advised the beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously, noting that some beneficiaries who are traders were already giving positive feedbacks to encourage the Federal Government to do more.

NAN further reports that Ikeduru, Ideato North, Ideato South, Nkwere, Isiala Mbano, Okigwe and Onuimo Local Government Areas are the remaining areas to be covered in the pilot scheme.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

Mrs Alice Unachukwu, a foodstuff dealer, said “this is not the first time I am receiving such stipend for the programme.

“The money has been aiding me in my business and in handling little challenges in my home.

“I am very elated with what the Federal Government is doing and I pray God will continue to replenish them.”

