The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has directed emergency repairs on sections where failure had occurred due to flooding caused by heavy downpours in five states across the country.

The Director of Press and Public Relations Unit in the ministry, Mrs Boade Akinola, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Fashola, who gave the directive at a meeting in Abuja, named the roads for immediate intervention to include Ibadan – Ife road, Gombe – Bauchi road, Gombe – Darazo.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: FG is duty-bound to reintegrate bandits, kidnappers who surrender — Buhari’s Minister

Others are Bauchi – Ningi, Bida – Lambata, and Tsamiya Bridge in Jigawa State, while he assured of continuous attention to other roads with similar problems.

The minister assured of Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructure development and will respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

He, however, appealed to commuters to be patient with the government as the excessive rains being witnessed has a negative effect on road construction and rehabilitation.

He expressed the ministry’s commitment to do all within its means to ease the hardship of commuters.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria