By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos Catholic Archbishop, Alfred Adewale Martins, yesterday said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is not sincere with the fight against insecurity as it continues to hinder willing groups and not equipping the security forces.

Martins stated this on Saturday in Lagos State at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary celebration of a catholic group, Knight of Saint Mulumba, adding that breakdown in the policy and values has lead to emergency of unpatriotic leaders.

Martin, who coincidentally celebrated his 38th priestly ordination, said that Nigerian politicians have lost faith on service to humanity and are in search of personal gain. He related it to the trending case of Femi Fani Kayode who recently joined All Progressive Congress

“Insecurity is the major problem we have in Nigeria currently, places of worship are not safe.

“The government is supposed to have access to experts who will bring in their expertise to solve the problem but that is not so. When you hear the kind of complains and dissatisfaction from the military and different sides you will know that there is inadequate sincerity by the government. There is inadequate arms supplied to the security”.

“One of the things about Nigerian politicians is inconsistency in goals and principles. When Gani Kayode was criticizing Buhari it was not based on principles of not he would not join or switch to APC . It is not surprising that we are where we are today because we have people like him who are inconsistent,” he stated.

